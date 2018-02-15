PORT HUENEME (CBSLA) — A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday morning after walking naked into a Jack in the Box and proceeding to masturbate in front of employees.
The incident occurred at a Port Hueneme Jack in the Box on N Ventura Road at around 5:37 a.m.
According to police, the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Oxnard resident Aaron Edward Carter, walked into the fast food restaurant with his genitals exposed, began masturbating and walked up to the counter where three female employees were working.
Police say Carter then began shouting at the employees, “Come on baby.”
Following the 49-year-old’s arrest, officers say they found a glass meth pipe in Carter’s possession.
Authorities say Carter is a registered sex offender and was on probation for petty theft and resisting arrest.
Carter was later booked for indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia at the Ventura County Jail.