LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The award-winning star of a series that has been lauded as a voice for the transgender community has been fired following sexual misconduct accusations by a transgender co-star and a former assistant.
The dismissal Thursday comes after multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior against Tambor by transgender “Transparent” actress Trace Lysette and his former assistant Van Barnes, who is also trans.
Amazon said it came to the decision to drop Tambor from the fifth season of the Jill Solloway show after an internal investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me,” a statement from Tambor said.
“I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates… I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set,” the statement continued.
Tambor denied the allegations against him back in November.
Tambor portrayed a middle-aged man transitioning into a woman in “Transparent.” He won Emmys for his role as Maura Pfefferman in 2015 and 2016.
