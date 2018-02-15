(credit: Saved By The Max)

Get excited “Saved By The Bell” fans, because Saved By the Max is opening on May 1, 2018! The pop-up restaurant, which replicates some of the show’s most iconic sets, originated last year in Chicago and reached Kelly Kapowski levels of popularity. Unlike some of those other pop-culture themed pop-ups that have become all the rage these past few years, Saved By the Max is officially sanctioned by the (not Screech) powers that be to ensure a truly authentic Bayside experience.

Saved By The Max

7100 Santa Monica Blvd.

Las Angeles, CA 90046

www.savedbythemax.com

Dates: May 1 – December 29, 2018 (closed Mondays and select holidays)

Tickets

If you want to experience Saved By the Max, you’ll need to pre-purchase a reservation for a specific date and time. Tickets, which are available now and going fast, are $40 per person and include your choice of an appetizer and entrée, not to mention unlimited Instagram and Snapchat opportunities. Buy tickets here

Food

While the Saved By The Max menu is still currently in the works, it’s being supervised by Chicago-based Michelin starred chef Brian Fisher so expect the food quality to be on par with Screech’s spaghetti sauce (yes, that’s a good thing). There’s also a full bar, but pay heed to the infamous toga party episode, and don’t drink and drive!

The Experience

Diners have the choice between two separate reservation options. Parties of 2-10 can choose to eat in the main Max dining room while parties of 2-4 can opt for the more intimate confines of Mr. Belding’s Office. Regardless of where you choose to eat dinner, you’ll have access to the full Saved By the Max experience which includes a replica of the Bayside High lockers and other SBTB touches.

Fans can also expect pop-ins from some familiar faces like Mr. Belding himself, Dennis Haskins and Max owner Max (a.k.a. noted Los Angeles-based actor and magician Ed Alonso), both of whom recently appeared in Saved By the Max promotions.

Article by David Klein.