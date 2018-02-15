Filed Under:Corona Del Mar, Gunfire, High School, Newport Beach, newport beach schools, school, School Violence, Threat

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Newport Beach police have determined a threat allegedly made against Corona del Mar High School to be unfounded.

A spokesperson for the department told CBS2/KCAL9 investigators were made aware of a threat that appeared to point to violence at the school on February 16, 2018.

Police investigated the threat and determined it to be unfounded, according to the spokesperson.

Classes at Corona del Mar High School were not scheduled to be cancelled on Friday, according to Newport Beach police.

However, Our Lady Queen of Angels, a private Catholic elementary school located next to Corona del Mar High School, has cancelled classes for Friday, citing “a threat made against Corona del Mar.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch