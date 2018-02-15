NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Newport Beach police have determined a threat allegedly made against Corona del Mar High School to be unfounded.
A spokesperson for the department told CBS2/KCAL9 investigators were made aware of a threat that appeared to point to violence at the school on February 16, 2018.
Police investigated the threat and determined it to be unfounded, according to the spokesperson.
Classes at Corona del Mar High School were not scheduled to be cancelled on Friday, according to Newport Beach police.
However, Our Lady Queen of Angels, a private Catholic elementary school located next to Corona del Mar High School, has cancelled classes for Friday, citing “a threat made against Corona del Mar.