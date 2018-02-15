Police: Threat Against Corona Del Mar High School Unfounded Investigators were made aware of a threat that appeared to point to violence at the school on February 16, 2018. They determined that threat to be unfounded.

Being 'Proactive,' Using Tech May Be New Ways To Approach Active Shooters On School Campuses"We don't want you to be passive. We want you to do something," said Newport Police Officer Gary Clemente in the wake of the school shooting in Florida.