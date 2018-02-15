COVINA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Thursday announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the parties responsible for the death of a 15-year-old girl killed in Covina while she was waiting to go to a party with friends.

Karla Villa was fatally shot in the head the night of January 6 in front of her friends on the 4500 block of North Heathdale Avenue.

Police initially said the errant bullet came from someone in a passing black SUV, but the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. now says Villa was shot by someone nearby who was on foot at the time.

At an LASD press conference Thursday, Karla’s mother Guadalupe Villa said through an interpreter that she had to hide her pain from her other children.

“I don’t cry in front of them,” said Villa. “I have to be strong and not let them see me suffering.”

“She explained how tragic this event has been for her family and how much hurt and pain it has brought to them,” Det. Al Torres told CBS2 News. “Karla has three younger sisters that have suffered along with her.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the LASD homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.