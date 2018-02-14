LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A prominent Bel Air dentists pleaded not guilty Wednesday to strangling his mother to death inside their Beverly Hills home.
Daniel Simon Yacobi is accused of killing his mother Violet Yacobi, 67, for financial gain on October 9 of last year.
An attorney for Yacobi told CBS2 News the 36-year-old dentist loved his mother very much.
“No one’s perfect. No investigation is perfect,” defense attorney Trent Copeland said Wednesday. “I hope to prove that my client is innocent, and I hope to also prove this investigation was somehow flawed because, clearly, our view is that this is not the right person,” Copeland continued.
Yacobi was denied bail Wednesday and is expected to appear in court again in March.