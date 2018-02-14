LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles City Council committee moved Wednesday to have the city study ways to improve safety, traffic and tourist access to the iconic Hollywood Sign, including a recommendation of replicating it on the other side of the mountain.

The members of the Arts, Entertainment, Parks and River Committee did not weigh in with any opinions on a new report that contains ideas for the landmark attraction, but did approve a motion that would direct city staff to report on the feasibility of implementing the report’s ideas, along with opinions on the most beneficial, economical and highest priority strategies.

Dixon Resources Unlimited, a transportation consulting firm, conducted a comprehensive analysis on how to enhance the visitor experience at the Hollywood Sign, and to address problems created in the surrounding neighborhoods by the thousands of visitors who flock to the area each year.

Councilman David Ryu, who represents the Griffith Park area, said he has not taken any positions on the recommendations in the study.

“I believe that every detail and each impact needs to be carefully studied to create a very comprehensive solution,” Ryu said.

The study’s 29 recommendations include smaller proposals, such as additional bathrooms and sidewalk improvements, alongside larger ones, including the replication of the sign on another side of the mountain, the creation of an aerial tram and a visitor center, and an alternative access plan at the Beachwood Drive gate that was closed last year as the result of a lawsuit.

The study also recommends expanding public transit to the Hollywood sign by extending DASH lines or shuttle routes from congested areas. Given the increasing popularity of Lyft, Uber and other ride sharing services, the study recommends implementing ride sharing zones as another option to reduce congestion.

The second Hollywood Sign would also be built to reduce congestion and would be promoted as a more accessible location for taking pictures. However, the study points out the downside of the plan is that it would take away from the history of the original Hollywood Sign.

