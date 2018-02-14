ATHENS (CBSLA) — Some drivers on the 105 near the 110 Freeway near Vermont got front row seats to a sloppy fist fight.
“It was something I’ve never seen. All I saw was just blood all over his entire face,” said driver Brittney.
Traffic was thick Wednesday afternoon. It appears tensions were too when Brittney took video of the fight.
“It was already backed up and we had been in traffic for some time and I was like whoa we aren’t moving at all and I just see people,” said Brittney.
Right hooks, punches and jabs thrown. A good Samaritan jumps in. One guy lost his balance and fell to the ground.
“I’ve seen road rage. People flipping people off. But I’ve never seen this before,” said Brittney.
When everyone drove off, Brittney noticed the guy who fell down, pulled over and his car looked banged up.
“We don’t know if they crashed and hit each other. I don’t know if it was road rage. I don’t know,” said Brittney. “It’s scary. You don’t know if bullets will fly and if I had my kids I probably wouldn’t have recorded it.”
Brittney called the cops.
CHP is investigating.