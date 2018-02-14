chp, 215 freeway, big-rig, truck, crash, traffic, traffic delays, semi crash, why is 215 backed up
GRAND TERRACE (CBSLA) — A fiery big-rig crash closed lanes and caused major delays on the 215 Freeway Wednesday night.

The crash was reported on the northbound 215 at Iowa Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Video shows the trailer of the big-rig was engulfed in flames.

A spokesperson for CHP says they believe someone made an unsafe lane change, causing the driver of the big-rig to lose control. He crashed, as did three other vehicles, and the truck caught on fire.

The accident happened underneath a train trestle. Officials said it did not appear the trestle was badly damaged.

Everyone involved in the crash was able to get out safely. However, the driver of the truck did go to the hospital.

There was significant damage to the truck and to another car.

CHP was still working to fully re-open the freeway at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

