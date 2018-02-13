LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A USC football player has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.
Joseph Lewis IV, 19, was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday and booked at the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Community Police Station. He was freed at about 1 a.m. Tuesday after posting $50,000 bail.
Lewis was arrested in connection with an incident Sunday, but police would not give more details.
A spokesman for USC’s athletic department said Lewis has been suspended from all team activities following his arrest.
“USC takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation,” the school said in a statement.
Lewis caught four passes for 39 yards in 11 games as a freshman in the 2017 season.
