PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — A local teacher and city councilman whose rants against the military brought national attention and criticism is refusing calls to step down tonight.

As CBSLA’s Tom Wait reports, Gregory Salcido faced protesters at tonight’s Pico Rivera City Council meeting.

They lined up by the dozens to berate Salcido. He made his first public appearance since he was secretly recorded by one of his students at El Rancho High School making disparaging comments about the military. He sat mostly stone-faced as a succession of veterans and ordinary citizens scolded him.

The crowd was so large city officials set up TVs and chairs outside to accommodate everyone who showed up. The first item on the council’s agenda — a resolution stripping Salcido of his committee posts — and a call for him to resign.

“If he had any respect for himself he should resign. The community does not like what he’s said,” said Councilman David Armenta.

The secret recording was made by Victor Quinonez. The 12th grader did not attend the meeting. An attorney for him urged the community to let Salcido have due process.

“We feel that confronting Mr. Salcido and his supporters may be counter productive,” said Quinonez family attorney Trevor McCardie.

The resolution to strip Salcido of his committee post did pass and also on the call for him to resign. But he voted against the resolution and said he has no intention to resign.

The council does not have the power to remove him from office. There is now a recall effort underway.