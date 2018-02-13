GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A burned body was found by firefighters early Tuesday morning as they put out a car fire in a Garden Grove strip mall parking lot.
The gruesome discovery was made after firefighters extinguished the fire, which had been reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Garden Grove Boulevard.
The body was burned so badly, firefighters could not tell whether it was a man or a woman.
Police are on the scene and will check surveillance video from the surrounding videos.
