PACOIMA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for four men involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Costco in Pacoima.

Police say the suspects were wearing black hoodies and bandanas when they robbed the warehouse on Paxton street at around 10:40 a.m. Monday morning, taking jewelry and then fleeing the store.

The suspects are described as white males and fled the scene in a silver 2012-2013 Mercedes Benz C-Class with paper license plates.

According to authorities, one suspect was wearing a black Rams jacket while another was wearing a blue Lakers or Dodgers baseball cap with a plaid undershirt, armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun with chrome on the top.

Police do not believe that anyone was hurt during the heist and no arrests have been made.

