CITY OF INDUSTRY (CBSLA) — Police searched a City of Industry neighborhood early Monday after shots were fired at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.

Just before 5 a.m., deputies were taking a suspect into custody when they heard up to four gunshots, and then the shattering of a window on a nearby car.

The gunman was believed to have been shooting at the deputies, who never saw who may have been firing.

Deputies are searching within a large perimeter around the area of Glenloch Avenue and Hemphill Street was set up. A sheriff’s helicopter and a the department’s Special Response Team was also called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

