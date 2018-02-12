SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — The designer behind The High Line in New York City has joined the team behind the long-awaited redevelopment of San Pedro’s Ports O’ Call Village, according to a new report.
The San Pedro Public Market is expected to bring new retail shops, restaurants, housing and open-air events programming to the neglected seaside plaza as part of a $150 million overhaul led by The Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development, Curbed.com reports.
According to the website, High Line designer James Corner Field Operations will lead the project’s landscape design and master planning efforts. The firm has already made its mark on California, contributing to the re-designs of Santa Monica’s Tongva Park and the Presidio Parklands in San Francisco.
Rapt Studio is overseeing architecture and design for the San Pedro Public Market Project.
The first phase of building is scheduled for completion in 2020.