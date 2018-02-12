LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — New photos appear to show a weapon at the scene of a police shooting in Laguna Beach that left a woman in critical condition.
Authorities say a 36-year-old Orange County woman was shot by a police after pulling out a gun Sunday in the 100 block of St. Anns Dr.
There were several witnesses to the shooting. CBS2/KCAL9’s Michele Gile reports one of them took pictures from her hotel room that appear to show a handgun or a replica gun and other equipment near the suspect’s dark SUV.
“Two police officers walked up to her car, to a lady who was in a car, who was distraught. They told her to get out of the vehicle. She was yelling back at them. She wasn’t cooperating,” said one man who was near the scene as it unfolded.
The unidentified suspect is critical after surgery.
A woman who saw her wheeled into the ambulance say she had at least three gunshot wounds on her upper arm and shoulder.