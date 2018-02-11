COVINA (CBSLA) — Douglas Rivera, the pastor accused of sexually assaulting a preteen girl at a Covina hotel last week, turned himself in to police Sunday morning.
Police have confirmed that Rivera, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself to Covina PD at 11 a.m.
Rivera, 40, was accused last week of assaulting a girl visiting from China at the Vanllee Hotel and Suites, located at 1211 E. Garvey Ave. North, Wednesday night.
The pastor of God’s Gypsy Christian Church in Glendale had been on the run since Friday. Later in the day, he posted a video to social media claiming his innocence.
In the same video, Rivera said he would be turning himself in to police Wednesday.