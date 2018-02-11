Filed Under:Best of O.C., Best Of Orange County, Eat See Play, Hamilton, Katie Bodell, Segerstrom, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, The Book of Mormon, The King and I
Big things are coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts this spring. From highly acclaimed and sought-after musicals (we are looking at you, Hamilton and Book of Mormon) to must-see revivals and updates of theater classics, to can’t-miss dance events from far across the globe, there is something for everyone this season in Orange County. These top choices are your best bet for theater and dance excellence, but be sure to check out the full calendar for a variety of one-day events.

jose llana and laura michelle kelly in rodgers and hammersteins the king and i photo by matthew murphy Best Upcoming Events At The Segerstrom Center For The Arts (Spring 2018)

“The King and I”
Segerstrom Hall
Dates: February 27- March 11, 2018

This revival, fresh from Broadway’s Lincoln Center Theater where it won four 2015 Tony Awards (including Best Revival of a Musical), is a must-see adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic love story, “The King and I.” Theater patrons will step back in time to 1860s Bangkok, where a relationship develops between the King of Siam and British schoolteacher, Anna Leonowens. Featured songs include “Shall We Dance,” “Something Wonderful,” and “I Whistle a Happy Tune.”

9 formosa performed by cloud gate dance theatre of taiwan photo by liu chen hsiang Best Upcoming Events At The Segerstrom Center For The Arts (Spring 2018)

“Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan: Formosa”
Segerstrom Hall
Dates: March 16-18, 2018

Taiwanese dance, martial arts and Qigong group, Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan, will be performing their latest work, “Formosa.” Choreographed by Lin Hwai-min, the production uses dance, gesture, script, and song that seamlessly blends together past and present, urban and tribal, old and new. The tour, running for three days only this March, is made possible from grants from the Ministry of Culture in the Republic of China.

the book of mormon company the book of mormon c joan marcus 2016 2 Best Upcoming Events At The Segerstrom Center For The Arts (Spring 2018)

“The Book of Mormon”
Segerstrom Hall
Dates: March 20 – April 1, 2018

Nine-time Tony Award-Winning Best Musical, “The Book of Mormon,” returns to Southern California for a limited engagement this spring at Segerstrom Hall. This far-from-respectful musical follows a pair of Mormon missionaries sent to Africa on their Mormon mission, and the hilarious and comedy that ensues as the pair attempt to spread Mormonism to Africa. Written by South Park’s comedy duo, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the sensation, best for older audiences, can’t be missed.

rhsch1 Best Upcoming Events At The Segerstrom Center For The Arts (Spring 2018)

“Shen Yun”
Segerstrom Hall
Dates: April 3-8, 2018

“Shen Yun” returns to Segerstrom for its 2018 run, showcasing millennia of traditional Chinese culture through the age-old artform of classical Chinese dance. The artistic journey, which includes beautiful scenery and original orchestral works, spans 5000 years of Chinese history into one epic evening that has been praised as a priceless work of moving art. The one-week run is a must-see for Orange County.

lsn ham prio 1 phantom und christine ii qf Best Upcoming Events At The Segerstrom Center For The Arts (Spring 2018)

“Love Never Dies”
Segerstrom Hall
Dates: April 24 – May 5, 2018

Continue the journey started by “The Phantom of the Opera” in “Love Never Dies,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to the original epic production. Theater-goers will once again fall in love with Webber’s spellbinding and haunting music, lyrics, sets, and production, which follows Christine and Raoul to America, where their haunting love story continues on Coney Island. The production’s limited Orange County run will be featured for only two weeks.

hamilton chicago company c joan marcus 2016 Best Upcoming Events At The Segerstrom Center For The Arts (Spring 2018)

“Hamilton”
Segerstrom Hall
May 8 – 27, 2018

The must-see musical of this decade, “Hamilton” makes its way to Orange County for the first time this May, in a limited three-week run at Segerstrom Hall. Following the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, while blending together rap, hip-hop, jazz, blues, R&B, and Broadway styles, the epic production not only teaches history, but helps to change America’s future. From the creative minds of Lin Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail, this must-see production is sure to inform, delight, entertain, and empower Orange County.

