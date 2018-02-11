(credit: Lisa Scarsi)

From pancakes to pastries, wine and beer tastings and plenty of dinners and parties, this week is filled with ways to satiate your taste buds. On top of that, locals and visitors alike can indulge in artwork and live music in addition to Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year celebrations. With so many activities to take part in, no day of the week is boring in Orange County.

Monday, February 12



Cookie and Beer Pairing

The Twisted Vine, Fullerton

www.twistedvinewines.com The Twisted Vine, Fullerton With Girl Scout cookies being distributed all over Orange County right now, this fun tasting event offers the perfect pairings for these popular treats. Enjoy 21st Amendment’s El Sully Mexican lager with Lemonades, Coronado’s North Island IPA with Thanks-A-Lots and Mission’s peanut butter stout with Peanut Butter Patties. “Sailor Scouts in Love”

Honey & Butter Macarons, Irvine

www.kitandkatdesigns.com Hosted by Kit and Kat Designs, this Irvine Spectrum fan art show will feature works inspired by the popular manga series and television series “Sailor Moon.” While you look at the artwork, which is also for sale, enjoy some of the shop’s macarons. Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org British group Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment comes to Segerstrom’s concert hall for an all-Beethoven program featuring Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61 and Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major, Op. 60 performed on period-specific instruments.

Tuesday, February 13



Pancake Day

Snooze An AM Eatery, Tustin

www.snoozeeatery.com Snooze An AM Eatery, Tustin Known around the world as Shrove Tuesday, Snooze is celebrating with flight-sized pancakes in a variety of flavors, including cherry chocolate pie, whiskey cake, Just in Queso and even Peter Rabbit’s Perfect Pancake. Proceeds from the day will benefit a local community garden. Mardi Gras Singles Party

Chapter One, Santa Ana

www.chapteronetml.com Celebrate Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday with a special singles party. Guests will enjoy live vintage-inspired rock music from The Moan, drink specials on Southern Comfort and Bayou Mule cocktails, and food like beignets and jambalaya. Beer Bites and Flights

Lido Bottle Works, Newport Beach

www.lidobottleworks.com From 7 p.m. to close, relax on the outdoor patio with views of Newport Harbor and enjoy specials on a variety of late-night bites. In addition to food, diners can enjoy beer flights as well as discounts on select canned and bottled beer.

Wednesday, February 14



Olive Oil and Wine Tasting

Casa Romantica, San Clemente

www.casaromantica.org Casa Romantica, San Clemente Italian-based Buccaletti Vineyards from Tuscany presents a unique tasting experience in honor of Valentine’s Day. In addition to tasting the vineyards array of wines, guests will be treated to samples of olive oil as well. The Big Draw: Valentine’s Edition

The Copper Door, Santa Ana

www.thecopperdoorbar.com This event is held periodically at the bar, involving a large sheet of paper wrapped around the communal wooden table. Stop by to doodle, write or draw amongst new friends and old. For the Valentine’s edition, there will also be poetry readings, a pop-up art gallery and pool tables. Valentine’s Day Dinner

Sherman Library & Gardens, Newport Beach

www.slgardens.org There are many different restaurants in O.C. offering dinners for Valentine’s Day, but opt for a unique event like this dinner at a local garden’s café. Enjoy things like prime beef in a cognac pepper berry sauce or roasted duck breast with grapes and fingerling potatoes.

Thursday, February 15



Penguins

Lido Marina Village, Newport Beach

www.lidomarinavillage.com Lido Marina Village, Newport Beach Little Lido Kids Club will take over the deck at the village on Thursday with a penguin-themed event. First, staff at Lido Village Books will read a story about a sneezing penguin. Then, kids and their parents can create a penguin of their own. There will also be a variety of deals to take advantage of and giveaways to enter. Chase Rice

House of Blues, Anaheim

www.houseofblues.com Thursday marks the first of two consecutive nights of country music at the House of Blues, with newcomer Chase Rice. The North Carolina native will perform hits like “Ready Set Roll,” “Gonna Wanna Tonight” and his latest single “Three Chords and the Truth.” Newport Beach Jazz Party

Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, Newport Beach

newportbeachjazzparty.com Now in its 18th year, this annual jazz festival celebrates the music style with four days of events. With poolside sessions, daily evening concerts and special weekend jazz brunches, guests can listen to big bands, vocalists, guitarists, trumpeters, pianists and comedians.

Friday, February 16



Tet Festival

OC Fair and Event Center, Costa Mesa

www.tetfestival.org OC Fair and Event Center, Costa Mesa Those looking for a different way to celebrate the Lunar New Year may enjoy the Vietnamese celebration of the beginning of spring, the Tet Festival or Tết Nguyên Đán. The three-day event includes ethnic cuisines, fireworks, cultural entertainment, games, rides and more. “Villainy in the Vineyard”

Camino Real Playhouse, San Juan Capistrano

caminorealplayhouse.org The latest show to grace the Camino Real Playhouse stage is “Villainy in the Vineyard,” a melodrama set in the Wild West that features different dreamers and schemers. The mysterious story combines vineyards, heroes and more for a show that is fun for the whole family. Pacific Coast Sportfishing Festival

OC Fair and Event Center, Costa Mesa

www.sportfishingfestival.com Anyone interested in sportfishing would benefit from a trip to this festival, now in its ninth year. The event has an extensive list of vendors showcasing everything from tackle to boats, and various seminars will be held on things like catching swordfish, fishing on Catalina Island and hidden fishing spots along the local coastline.

Saturday, February 17



Mimosas & Mutts

Panxa Cocina, Long Beach

www.panxacocina.com Panxa Cocina, Long Beach The monthly Mimosas & Mutts brunch launches for the first time this weekend, inviting guests to bring their furry friends along while dining on the patio and mingling with others. Enjoy dishes like the stacked enchiladas, the smothered breakfast burrito or the blue corn pancakes. Pastry Basics Cooking Class

Studio, Laguna Beach

www.montagehotels.com Chef Craig Strong from Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio restaurant will lead a class on pastry basics, showing participants how to make some classic desserts that taste delicious. He will reveal techniques for lemon tarts, warm chocolate cake and crème brulee with garden herbs. Valentine’s Retreat Weekend

Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point

www.monarchbeachresort.com Grab the love of your life and head to Monarch Beach for a weekend of romantic Valentine’s Day activities. The retreat will feature a partner yoga class, a Valentine Rendezvous offering advice on lifestyle habits and a wine and chocolate pairing event.

Sunday, February 18



“12 Dancing Princesses”

Ebell Society of Santa Ana Theater, Santa Ana

www.broadwayontour.org Ebell Society of Santa Ana Theater, Santa Ana The third of four shows in Broadway on Tour’s current season, “12 Dancing Princesses” tells the story of a king who entrusts the help of a young hero to determine where his daughters are going each night, for they return with worn shoes and no recollection of the night before. Lunar New Year Celebration

Irvine Spectrum Center, Irvine

shopirvinespectrumcenter.com Sunday marks the second day of this two-day event celebrating the Year of the Dog. Stop by courtyard in front of the Ferris wheel to enjoy live dancing, face painting and stilt walkers. Guests can also enhance their luck with fortune cookies and red envelopes. Black Violin

Musco Center for the Arts, Orange

www.muscocenter.org Experience a whole new sound as Black Violin, a duo of classically trained musicians, takes the stage on the Chapman University campus. Upbeat, energetic tunes blend flawlessly with classic notes in a performance that showcases pure talent and innovation.