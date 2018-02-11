SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — After days of taking turns tending to their eggs, a pair of bald eagles in the San Bernardino National Forest are now parents to at least one hatchling, and people were able to see it happen live.
At about 10 a.m. Sunday, a bald eagle chick could be seen breaking out of its shell in a nest near Big Bear Lake, the San Bernardino National Forest announced.
A camera installed at the nest by the nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley live-streamed the moment Sunday morning.
The female adult obscured the chick throughout most of the day, but a small tuft of down could be seen moving around as the mother adjusted branches in the nest.
A second egg could hatch in the next few days, the SBNF said.