NEW YORK (CBSLA/AP) — Kim Cattrall has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy.

Cattrall lashed out Saturday at her former “Sex and the City” co-star after Parker expressed her condolences over the death of Cattrall’s brother, Chris.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote on Instagram. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years.

On a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” SJP was asked by her longtime friend Cohen about an interview Cattrall gave Piers Morgan in which Cattrall said the two women were never friends — “just colleagues.”

“Just heartbroken,” she said, clearly stricken “I mean, that whole week, you and I spoke about it endlessly, because I was just, I don’t know. I just found it very upsetting.  That’s not the way I recall our experience. So it’s sad. But I’m kinda, I don’t know, I always think what ties us together is this singular experience. It was a professional experience. But it became personal. It was years and years of our lives. So I’m hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken. That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with, it’s such a privilege.”

Cattrall’s brother was found dead last week. He was 55.

