LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former action film star has been accused of a sexual assault dating back over two decades, the latest allegation in a growing list.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Friday said it was looking into sexual assault allegations against actor Steven Seagal.
The Beverly Hills Police Dept. gave the D.A. the case last month, but wouldn’t say anything more about the allegations.
Actress Regina Simons recently told talk show host Megyn Kelly the actor raped her in 1993 while she was an extra on the film “On Deadly Ground.”
The D.A.’s office would not say whether the case being investigated involves Simons.
Simons is among several women who have accused Seagal of sexual assault over the years, including Jenny McCarthy, Portia de Rossi and Rae Dawn Chong.