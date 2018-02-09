Filed Under:Harvey Weinstein, Sexual Assault Allegations, Steven Seagal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former action film star has been accused of a sexual assault dating back over two decades, the latest allegation in a growing list.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Friday said it was looking into sexual assault allegations against actor Steven Seagal.

The Beverly Hills Police Dept. gave the D.A. the case last month, but wouldn’t say anything more about the allegations.

Actress Regina Simons recently told talk show host Megyn Kelly the actor raped her in 1993 while she was an extra on the film “On Deadly Ground.”

The D.A.’s office would not say whether the case being investigated involves Simons.

Simons is among several women who have accused Seagal of sexual assault over the years, including Jenny McCarthy, Portia de Rossi and Rae Dawn Chong.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch