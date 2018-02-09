LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An employee at the California Department of Motor Vehicles allegedly used driver’s license records to conduct an elaborate identity theft scheme.
According to a report from the Sacramento Bee, DMV employee Sarah Laray Sandoval had access to personal information such as driver’s names, dates of birth and addresses among other information.
A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Sacramento was obtained by the Bee and stated that the 39-year-old had been using the information to open fake bank accounts, including a $3,250 as well as $15,000 line of credit at Wells Fargo Bank.
According to records acquired by the Bee, the fraudulent activity began in Dec. 2016 and resulted in the employee being charged with 18 counts, including bank fraud and identity theft.
