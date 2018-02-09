LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As senior White House aide Rob Porter was being shown the door as an alleged wife beater, his former boss, President Trump praised him.

Trump said it was “a tough time” for Porter and that he denied the accusations — at least three women (two ex-wives and an ex-girlfriend) have accused him of violence and abuse. The president, never mentioning Porter’s alleged victims, instead talked about how hard he worked

“We wish him well,” the president said. “He also, as you probably know, says he is innocent, and I think you have to remember that.”

Those warm and comforting comments caused the Twitter-sphere to explode Friday.

Donald Trump defends his departed aide who proclaims his “innocence" of domestic violence despite testimony of 2 ex wifes and clear photographic evidence to the contrary. Does Trump ever believe what women say? — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 9, 2018

Trump on accused abuser Rob Porter: “We wish him well, he worked very hard." An early look at Saturday's front: https://t.co/S7wb9vVe67 pic.twitter.com/Ztm98CMSvz — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 10, 2018

Kelly tells reporters that he fired Porter 40 minutes after learning that the allegations were “true.”

A discovery he apparently neglected to share with @POTUS. https://t.co/bKx7X8HXgj — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 10, 2018

Dear @AriFleischer: Did you see that great statement today by @realDonaldTrump condemning domestic violence? Neither did any American. In fact, what we saw was @POTUS & John Kelly heavily praising domestic abuser Ron Porter. Tell us again how this isn't also a Trump issue? https://t.co/P0N0PYTqSa — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 10, 2018

What we didn’t hear from Trump: – No expressed sympathy for Porter’s ex-wife Colbie Holderness

– No expressed sympathy for Porter’s second ex-wife Jennifer Willoughby

– No expressed sympathy for the ex-girlfriend who warned the White House about Porter’s alleged abuse pic.twitter.com/uCuB5wBjhn — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) February 9, 2018

trump praising r. porter who lvs the WH an accused wife beater – no POTUS word for porter’s wives – both with evidence of abuse

Shameful — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) February 9, 2018

I have been in prison interviewing a serial killer so help me: why did President Trump not even acknowledge the alleged victims in the #Porter #domesticviolence situation? Not even a nod to the woman with the black eye? — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2018

Biden on Trump praising Porter's work: "That's like saying 'that axe murderer out there, he's a great painter'" https://t.co/QwtgjwA2Vo pic.twitter.com/IippVLS1IU — The Hill (@thehill) February 9, 2018

CNN’s Bash Rips Trump’s ‘Tone-Deaf’ Porter Statement For Ignoring Abused Women: ‘Outrageous’ (VIDEO) https://t.co/HKhwAGucvi pic.twitter.com/1ogBvVZyP4 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 9, 2018