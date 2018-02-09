Filed Under:Donald Trump, Rob Porter, Twitter, Wife Beater

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — As senior White House aide Rob Porter was being shown the door as an alleged wife beater, his former  boss, President Trump praised him.

Trump said it was “a tough time” for Porter and that he denied the accusations — at least three women (two ex-wives and an ex-girlfriend) have accused him of violence and abuse. The president, never mentioning Porter’s alleged victims, instead talked about how hard he worked

“We wish him well,” the president said. “He also, as you probably know, says he is innocent, and I think you have to remember that.”

Those warm and comforting comments caused the Twitter-sphere to explode Friday.

