Filed Under:Assembly Bill, CTE, Football, Youth Sports

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Two California lawmakers want to outlaw tackle football leagues until teenagers reach high school.

The lawmakers say delaying the start of high-contact elements of football would protect young people from long-term brain damage from repetitive blows to the head.

Democratic Assembly members Kevin McCarty of Sacramento and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego say children can learn the skills needed to succeed at the sport from flag football.

They say California has strengthened concussion protocols for youth sports but that’s not enough.

After years of denials, the NFL has acknowledged a link between head blows and brain disease and agreed in 2015 to a $1 billion settlement with former players.

Similar legislation has been introduced in Illinois and New York.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch