SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a group of burglars who hit four pharmacies, including a Walgreens, in the Santa Clarita Valley early Thursday morning.
The burglaries began at 12:30 a.m. and ran through 4:30 a.m. They occurred in Saugus, Valencia, Castaic and Newhall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
At around 12:30 a.m., the burglars hit a drug store in the 27000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. The second burglary occurred at The Druggist, located in the 27800 block of Smyth Drive in Valencia.
The burglars then struck a Walgreens located in the 27900 block of Sloan Canyon Road in Castaic. At around 4:30 a.m., the finally burglary occurred at the Newhall Pharmacy located at 24239 Main St., the sheriff’s department said.
In all the burglaries, the suspects stole drugs and syringes, LASD reports. In the Walgreens burglary, the suspects also stole cigarettes.
The burglars broke in by either prying open the front doors or smashing the windows.
It’s unclear exactly how many suspects are being sought. No arrests have been made. Investigators are hoping surveillance video will help them identify the culprits.