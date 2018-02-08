DANA POINT (CBSLA) — Three rooms, carpeting, an aquarium, and ocean views – next question would usually be — what’s the rent like and what’s the earliest move-in date?
But the place turns out to be a well-hidden treehouse, built illegally about 10 feet off the ground in a large pine tree in Lantern Bay Park in Dana Point.
The three-room treehouse was found by tree trimmers Wednesday in the park, which is within view of the Laguna Cliffs Marriott, according to the Orange County Register.
The elaborate structure, pieced together with wood and salvaged construction materials, had three rooms on three levels, one of which had a fish tank containing about a dozen goldfish.
It took hours for crews to dismantle the treehouse, and its builder could be charged with vandalism.