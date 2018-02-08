LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California State Transportation Agency has granted Metrolink $10.5 million to improve signals and track modernization for trains traveling to and from Los Angeles Union Station.
The funding has been granted to seven beneficiaries as a result of Senate Bill 1’s State Rail Assistance program.
“This project is critical to modernizing Metrolink’s signal system near L.A. Union Station and will improve safety, speed and reliability of all Metrolink trains as well as Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains coming into L.A. Union Station,” said Metrolink Board Chairman Andrew Kotyuk.
The Southern California rail system intends to put the money toward new switches, crossovers, upgraded track infrastructure and the replacement of outdated mechanical signals with modern electric units.
The project is expected to cost a little over $16 million.
