MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — Investigators with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office served search warrants Thursday at various locations in the city of Maywood, including the homes and businesses of Mayor Ramon Medina and the vice mayor as well as City Hall.
While details surrounding the warrants were not made known, the investigation comes only four months after a state auditor report found the city was not managing money correctly.
“Search warrants were served today at various locations, including Maywood City Hall, by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation,” said district attorney’s spokesman Greg Risling. “We cannot comment further because of an ongoing investigation.”
