POMONA (CBSLA) – A 15-year-old student was arrested by Pomona police Tuesday on allegations of making an armed threat on social media against a 14-year-old boy.
The suspect was arrested for threatening an Emerson Middle School student through a social media video in which the suspect was seen holding a handgun, police said.
Police were informed of the threat just before 11 a.m. Tuesday by the Pomona Unified School District. Officers investigated both Emerson Middle and Pomona High schools, then went to the suspect’s home, where they found a handgun.
The suspect was taken into custody on criminal threat charges. It’s unclear which school the suspect attends. The suspect’s name and gender were not disclosed.
There was no evidence the gun was brought onto either school campus and no threats were made against the schools themselves, police said.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 909-620-2085.