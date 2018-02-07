MALIBU (CBSLA) – Two people were trapped and seven others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
The crash between two minivans in the 20000 block of Pacific Coast Highway left all lanes shut down near Big Rock Drive between Las Flores Canyon and Topanga Canyon Blvd., according to fire officials.
As many as seven vehicles were involved, according to the California Highway Patrol.
By 3 p.m., both trapped patients were freed and taken to a hospital by helicopter, officials said. The remaining seven were taken by ground ambulance.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.
