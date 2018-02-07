LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The city of Los Angeles’ streets and sidewalks are in such disrepair they may not be ready to handle the expected influx of 500,000 visitors that the 2028 Olympics will bring, according to a motion introduced Wednesday by two City Council members.
Nearly 40 percent of the city’s streets have a D or F rating, more than 8,700 lane miles are in need of rehabilitation, and the city only recently passed a $1.4 billion plan to fix its broken sidewalks over the next three decades, the motion from Councilmen Mitchell Englander and Joe Buscaino says.
The motion, if approved by the full council, would instruct city staff to report back with various options to fund sidewalk and street repair improvements in advance of the 2028 Olympic Games.
“With the Olympics only 10 years away, we need a plan now detailing how we’re going to get our City’s infrastructure in shape for the games,” Englander said in a statement.
