WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – A woman was found dead of a possible homicide in a hotel room in Westminster Monday night.
At around 11 p.m. Monday, Westminster police officers conducted a welfare check at a room on the second floor of the Quality Inn & Suites, located in the 6600 block of Westminster Boulevard, where they discovered the body of a woman in her 20s.
After conducting an initial investigation, officers determined the woman had likely been the victim of a homicide, police said. There was no word on a cause of death or a motive. Her name was not released. Several guests told CBS2 they did not hear anything out of the ordinary.
Investigators are examining surveillance video from the hotel, police said. The hotel did not have security guards.
(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)
CBS needs a new computer engineer. Many times a featured video only has a “breaking news” ribbon feed and not the actual promoted video…