LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There may be sunny skies most months out of the year, there may be celebrities at the local Trader Joe’s, but Los Angeles is possibly most famous – or infamous — for its relentless traffic.
Out of 1,361 cities in 38 countries, Los Angeles has the worst gridlock for a sixth year in a row, according to INRIX, a company that specializes in car services and transportation analytics.
Los Angeles drivers spent 102 hours in traffic during peak hours in 2017, compared to motorists in New York City who spent 91 hours during peak gridlock.
According to INRIX’s 11th annual report, Los Angeles was ranked No. 1 for gridlock, followed by Moscow and New York.
However, for lower peak period tie-ups, Los Angeles ranked behind San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and Portland, according to the study. And driving in Los Angeles at night was better than in 35 other cities.
The study found that traffic congestion cost U.S. motorists nearly $305 billion in 2017, an average of $1,445 per driver. These sums reflect direct and indirect costs.
The U.S. accounted for 10 of the top 25 cities worldwide with the worst traffic congestion in the INRIX study.
Thailand topped the global breakdown with drivers in the Southeast Asian nation spending an average of 56 hours in peak-hour congestion. Other countries in the top five include Indonesia with 51 hours, Colombia with 49 and Venezuela with 42 hours.
