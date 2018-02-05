LOS ANGELES (AP) — Monique Billings and Jordin Canada each scored 18 points to lead No. 8 UCLA to an 84-70 win over USC on Monday night.

Billings also had 11 rebounds for her 41st career double-double. It was the second time in four days UCLA beat USC.

UCLA (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) moved into a three-way tie for first place in the Pac-12 with Oregon and Stanford. It was the Bruins’ eighth consecutive win and they moved up one spot in the national rankings earlier in the day.

Aliyah Mazyck had a team-best 21 points for the Trojans (15-8, 5-7 Pac-12). Minyon Moore made one of two free throws to pull USC within 69-68 in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans wouldn’t get any closer as the Bruins closed the game on a 15-2 run.

USC senior Kristen Simon played just three minutes in the first half and was on the bench in foul trouble, but finished with 12 points. She made a 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer to pull USC within five points at 61-56.

UCLA led 44-33 at halftime and outrebounded USC, 47-28.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins did what they were supposed to do in beating the Trojans again and are riding the momentum into a stretch of playing three ranked opponents over their next four games.

USC: The Trojans can’t let consecutive losses against one of the top teams in the country affect them since they play another ranked opponent in Arizona State this week.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts Arizona on Friday.

USC: Hosts Arizona State on Friday.

