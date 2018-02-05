Filed Under:Blaze Bernstein, Sam Woodward

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Orange County residents are worried after a judge set bail for the alleged killer of Orange County resident, Blaze Bernstein.

Although the suspect accused of murdering the UPenn student has yet to post his $5 million bail, neighbors are concerned about what will happen if Sam Woodward posts bail and is allowed to go back home.

According to CBS2’s Michele Gile, many neighbors of Sam Woodward’s family have written letters to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to ask that Woodward not be allowed out of jail.

Safety and concerns about Woodward being a flight risk played a role in the court’s decision to set bail at $5 million, which is five times higher than the typical amount given to a murder suspect.

Woodward was not charged with special circumstances, which calls for no bail.

