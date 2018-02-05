LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Arielle Kebbel, who is starring in the upcoming film “Fifty Shades Freed,” is pleading for help to find her sister who has been missing for several days.
Julia Kebbel, 36, was last seen walking her chocolate Labrador Cindy in the Silver Lake area at 11 p.m. on Jan. 31.
“My family and I are asking for any and all information that may help in our search for my sister, Julia,” Kebbel said in a statement. “We are so grateful and touched by the incredible support we have received from everyone. We are hopeful that she is safe and will not stop looking until she is back home with us.”
Julia Kebbel is described as a white woman about 5-foot-3 and 105 pounds, with fair skin, short, bleach-blonde hair and tattoos on both forearms – a spiritual symbol with a key and the word “promise” on one arm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other. Her dog, also missing, has an implanted microchip.
LAPD Sgt. Tony Suviate confirmed that officers are also searching for Julia Kebbel.
Anyone with information can contact the LAPD at (213) 996-1800 or call 911.
