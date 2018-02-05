LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot to death in the Westmont area of Los Angeles, one of two deputy-involved shootings in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s patrol area in just four hours.

The boy’s death at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West 107th Street, an area on the edge of South Los Angeles, prompted an angry, distraught crowd to form at the scene of the shooting.

A woman was heard screaming that her son was dead, and a man was detained for yelling and facing off with deputies. An angry crowd gathered on one side of crime scene tape, many holding cell phones and cameras to record their interactions with deputies, several of whom stood just on the other side of the tape.

Authorities say deputies were called to the area because a young man was reported pointing a handgun at a motorist. Arriving deputies said the boy had a handgun tucked into his waistband before he ran, prompting the deputies to chase after him.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Wally Bracks, the boy turned toward the deputies and they fired at him.

“The subject was struck several times in the upper body by gunfire and collapsed at the location,” she said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and no gun has been found yet.

At least one neighbor disputed the account that the boy fired at deputies. She said she heard so many shots in quick succession, that it rattled her door.

“Weren’t nobody shooting back and forth,” neighbor Regina Banks said. “They was just shooting.”

The family of the boy said they were also angry because the boy’s body had been left uncovered on the street for hours.

Just a few hours later at 12:08 a.m. Monday, a second deputy-involved shooting was reported at Horst Avenue and Artesia Boulevard in Artesia.

No information on the suspect in the Artesia shooting was immediately reported.

No deputies were injured in either incident.

Investigations are underway into both shootings.

