WATTS (CBSLA) — Fidget spinners are so yesterday.
Some Southland teachers are using another simple invention to help super energetic kids bounce their way to better behavior and better grades.
“They have all this energy. They don’t necessarily get to release it,” Sara Rosati, a sixth-grade teacher at Ánimo James B. Taylor Charter Middle School, said.
Rosati and other teachers at the school searched for a tool to help.
They found thick rubber strips invented by a counselor in North Carolina that can be attached to the bottom of a school desk, allowing students to bounce their feet. Rosati said she was “skeptical” but got some in October. Now she says kids are more focused.
“I had D and Fs. Now I have As and Bs and Cs,” one student said.
Other classrooms are also getting them now, hoping it can help more students bounce their way to better grades.