(Credit: O.C. Lee)

With January over, it’s time to get ready for Valentine’s Day, the Chinese New Year, and much more. This February, get ready for plenty of free things to take advantage of!

All Month

Visit Museums For Free

Multiple Museums

Museums all over Los Angeles will offer free admission this month, including The Natural History Museum, LACMA, The Getty, Broad, The Hammer and others.

February 3 & 4

Lunar New Year Festival

Monterey Park

On Saturday (10am to 9pm) and Sunday (10am to 7pm), enjoy free admission to the Lunar New Year Festival, where there will be food vendors, entertainers, merchants and more celebrating the Year of the Dog in Monterey Park.

February 6 – Ongoing

Harald Szeemann: Museum of Obsessions

Getty Center

Head to The Getty Center to see ‘Harald Szeemann: Museum of Obsessions,’ an exhibit that explores the life and career of Harald Szeemann who created some incredible avant-garde and contemporary exhibitions.

February 14

Metro Art Presents Recardo Lemvo Y Makina Loca

Union Station Historic Ticketing Hall

Metro Art Los Angeles presents a special evening of kizomba for Valentine’s Day! Take advantage of free kizomba lessons by Chris Kizomba, which will be followed by social dancing, and then accompanied by live music featuring Ricardo Lemvo y Makina Loca.

February 17

Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival

Chinatown Central Plaza

Celebrate over 100 years of tradition as the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles presents the 119th Annual Golden Dragon Parade with thousands of people lining the parade route.

February 17

Lunar New Year Festival

USC Pacific Asia Museum

Join the Pacific Asia Museum for their annual Lunar New Year festival celebrating the Year of the Dog! Free admission to the galleries, performances, art-making workshops and more will be offered, and there will also be music, songs, dancing, acrobats, martial arts demonstrations and more. Food trucks include: Rice Balls of Fire, Dina’s Dumplings and Kona Ice.

Through March 4

“Cuba Is”

Annenberg Space for Photography

Revealing complexities both on and off the island, “Cuba Is” is an exploration of all aspects of Cuba that most foreigners, and some Cubans themselves never see or experience.

Through April 8

“Welcome to the Dollhouse”

MOCA Pacific Design Center

“Welcome to the Dollhouse” shows off a selection of incredible works from MOCA’s permanent collection that address, document, or deconstruct notions of domesticity.

Through April 8

“Skip Arnold: Truffle Hunt”

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

If you love truffles, you’ll love this exhibit which follows Arnold, Rhoades, and Hans Weigand’s journey to Italy via Switzerland in search of truffles.