STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton Police Department arrested Officer Matthew Huff for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. He’s been with the department for five years.

“To have something like that so close is scary,”said Rhonda Hickerson, who lives in Huff’s Galt neighborhood. “You expect your neighborhood to be safe and your kids to be safe!”

Huff was arrested Saturday morning and booked in San Joaquin County Jail. Neighbors like Marty Kay were shocked to hear one of their own was behind bars.

“That’s very disappointing and very surprising, based on what I know about Matt,” Kay said.

He faces three charges including Contacting a Minor to Commit a Felony, Harmful Matter Sent to Seduce a Minor, and Annoying or Molesting a Child Under 18.

“Well, it’s very scary there’s a lot of children in this neighborhood that are outside playing all the time!” Hickerson said.

Huff joined the force five years ago in December 2012. Police have not said when these alleged incidents took place or how far back the investigations go but did confirm the victim was a female.

Kay has known Huff for two years and says he only knew the officer as a friendly, family man.

“He’s always been a fine neighbor,” Kay said. “I know he has a new little boy.”

CBS13 has learned Huff’s father Paul Huff is a Stockton Detective and his brother Jordan Huff is a fellow officer.

Stockton Police Department spokesperson Joe Silva released a statement saying, “These actions are a major departure from the values and professionalism of the Stockton Police Department. Accountability is critical to maintaining public trust.”

And as police continue to look into these allegations, Hickerson, a grandmother of two, says she just can’t shake the thought of her neighbor and an officer harming a child.

“Get him out of our neighborhood!” she said. “I think he should go to prison, full extent of the law.”

Huff was released from San Joaquin County Jail on Saturday on a $253,000 bond. He’s on administrative leave pending further investigation

— Macy Jenkins