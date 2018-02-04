JEFFERSON PARK (CBSLA) — No arrests have been made in connection with the death of a father who was shot while driving home from his own birthday celebration, officials said.
The shooting occurred at about 4 a.m. Saturday in the area of Western Avenue and 29th Street, according to Los Angeles police.
The victim, identified by family as Ervin Galbreath, was driving home from his 28th birthday celebration when a gunman opened fire on the passenger side of his car.
Galbreath was struck by the gunfire, causing him lose control and hit a parked car.
The passenger in his vehicle was not hit. Galbreath was pronounced dead at the scene.
Galbreath is survived by 7-year-old twins.
“It’s said,” said Denise Wright, a neighbor. “My heart breaks for his family and his kids have to grow up without their dad because someone decided to take his life.”
Investigators say it remains unclear why Galbreath was targeted.
Family members say he was about to start classes to become an electrician.