LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a driver was arrested after officers discovered that 14 packages wrapped in foil to look like burritos actually contained methamphetamine.

A local news station reports the meth burritos were found in the car when officers conducted a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The officers thought the driver appeared nervous. They searched the vehicle and found a trash bag and the foil-wrapped packages inside.

Officers estimate the packages weighed more than 25 pounds total.

Police also confiscated a handgun and cash. The driver, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of transportation of narcotics.

