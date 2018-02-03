HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – It took dozens of firefighters nearly 90 minutes to finally knock down a stubborn fire which broke out at a KFC restaurant in Hollywood Saturday afternoon.
The blaze was reported at around 1:16 p.m. at 340 N. Western Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews responded to find the fire burning in the walls and extending into the roof and facade of the two-story building.
It took 71 firefighters about 83 minutes to extinguish the blaze, the fire department said. Firefighters had to open up the walls to make sure the flames were completely out.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are under investigation.