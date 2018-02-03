Filed Under:Beverly Hills, John Stamos

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – An estimated $165,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the Beverly Hills hotel room of actor John Stamos’ pregnant fiancée Friday night, on the eve of their wedding.

Caitlin McHugh reported that the burglary occurred in her unoccupied room sometime Friday evening, according to Beverly Hills police.

gettyimages 908559094 $165K In Jewelry Stolen From John Stamos’ Fiancée On Eve Of Wedding

Actors John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21, 2018, in L.A. (Getty Images)

The burglar or burglars broke into the room through unknown means and stole several items of jewelry, police said.

According to TMZ, the pieces were on loan from Neil Lane Jewelry. The couple is getting married this weekend, TMZ reports.

Police did not disclose if the jewelry was in a safe. No photos of the jewelry were released.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information on the case should call police at 310-285-2158.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch