BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – An estimated $165,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the Beverly Hills hotel room of actor John Stamos’ pregnant fiancée Friday night, on the eve of their wedding.
Caitlin McHugh reported that the burglary occurred in her unoccupied room sometime Friday evening, according to Beverly Hills police.
The burglar or burglars broke into the room through unknown means and stole several items of jewelry, police said.
According to TMZ, the pieces were on loan from Neil Lane Jewelry. The couple is getting married this weekend, TMZ reports.
Police did not disclose if the jewelry was in a safe. No photos of the jewelry were released.
No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information on the case should call police at 310-285-2158.