JEFFERSON PARK (CBSLA) – A 28-year-old father of two was shot and killed while driving through the Jefferson Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred at about 4 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and 29th Street, about a mile-and-a-half from USC, according to Los Angeles police.
The victim, identified by family as Ervin Galbreath, and a second occupant were driving south on Western when a gunman opened fire on the passenger side of his car. Galbreath was struck by the gunfire, causing him lose control and hit a parked car.
Police responded and pronounced Galbreath dead at the scene. His passenger was not hurt.
“It’s very tragic, it’s tragic that anybody would die under these circumstances,” LAPD Capt. Darnell Davenport told reports.
Investigators are still unclear as to exactly what direction the gunfire came from or whether the gunman was standing on the street or in another vehicle, police said.
There was no word on a motive in the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.