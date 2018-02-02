WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Graduates of Bayside High will want to make reservations at a pop-up coming soon to West Hollywood.
A pop-up diner inspired by the 90s TV show “Saved By The Bell” is coming to town. “Saved By The Max” – in honor of the fictional diner “The Max” that starred in the show – will officially open in May.
The replica restaurant will host celebrities, famous DJs and feature theme nights.
Some of the menu items will include A.C. Sliders, Mac and Screech, and the Kelly Kapowski Montecristo.
Reservations are available now at www.savedbythemax.com.