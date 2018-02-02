Filed Under:Saved By The Bell, Saved By The Max, West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Graduates of Bayside High will want to make reservations at a pop-up coming soon to West Hollywood.

A pop-up diner inspired by the 90s TV show “Saved By The Bell” is coming to town. “Saved By The Max” – in honor of the fictional diner “The Max” that starred in the show – will officially open in May.

The replica restaurant will host celebrities, famous DJs and feature theme nights.

Some of the menu items will include A.C. Sliders, Mac and Screech, and the Kelly Kapowski Montecristo.

Reservations are available now at www.savedbythemax.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch