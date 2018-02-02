Filed Under:Donald Trump, LGBTQ, Military, Transgender Ban
gettyimages 647216278 RNC Sides With Trump Ban Of Transgender People In Military

FILE — U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the U.S. Navy and shipyard workers on board the USS Gerald R. Ford CVN 78 that is being built at Newport News shipbuilding, on March 2, 2017 in Newport News, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee is siding with President Donald Trump on his order to bar transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

The committee passed a resolution Friday that supports Trump’s August demand that military recruitment policy consider transgender as “a disqualifying psychological and physical” condition.

Trump’s order has suffered legal setbacks. Three federal courts have ruled against the ban.

An effect of one court ruling was that the military would be required to allow transgender people to enlist beginning Jan. 1.

The issue has divided the GOP. Some Republicans in the Senate, including military veterans Joni Ernst of Iowa and John McCain of Arizona, have objected to Trump’s ban.

It’s customary for the RNC to pass resolutions supporting the president, especially when policies are challenged in court.

