SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — David Guindon loves his Husky. Zero. He’s training him to be a service dog and to help him get around in his wheelchair.

It’s been a tough process. He didn’t have any problems with his first dog, Zeus.

“We just bonded, such a tight bond,” Guindon said.

Zeus got loose two years ago. And despite putting up signs and hiring a pet detective, Guindon couldn’t find him.

Somehow, Zeus made it from San Bernardino 40 miles to Lake Elsinore. Guindon had no idea where Zeus had gone until the company that microchipped him gave him a call a few weeks ago.

“When I got the call, I was excited. I called all my family. I said Zeus is alive and he’s been found!” Guindon says.

A woman in Lake Elsinore had been trying to register Zeus in her name. When Guindon spoke to her on the phone, he explained the important role the dog played in his life.

“You’re hoping someone has enough heart to understand,” Guindon says.

But this woman apparently does not. She refused to return the dog — she told Guindon the dog had bonded with her son, who has autism.

Guindon is now asking the police to get involved.

“He’s my dog, he’s chipped, it’s not like a stray dog that has no information at all. He’s chipped, so we know who he belongs to,” Guindon said.

Guindon told Patel he is lucky to have Zero in his life but he says that doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve to get Zeus back.

He has a message for the woman who has him now.

“Just do the right thing, please, return the dog,” Guindon said.