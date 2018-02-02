SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a driver who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy during an argument in Sylmar Thursday morning.
The Sylmar teen was shot at around 7:50 a.m. during a confrontation with several people in a white SUV in the 13900 block of Maclay Avenue, Los Angeles police report.
During the argument, the teen tried to open a passenger door. The driver produced a handgun and shot the victim once, police said. The SUV then sped west on Maclay Avenue.
Responding firefighters pronounced the teen dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released. The circumstances that prompted the confrontation were not disclosed. It is unclear how many people were in the suspect’s vehicle.
Anyone with information on the case should call police detectives at 818-374-9550, or 1-877-527-3247.